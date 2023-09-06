As flu season nears, Horizon Health will offer flu vaccines by appointment beginning Sept. 18, at its Paris, Chrisman and Oakland clinics. Flu vaccines also will be available at both EZ Care clinics, though an appointment is not needed at those locations.
Additionally, a walk-in adult flu clinic will be available Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Paris Clinic. Though an appointment is not required, patients must register at the clinic when they arrive. A cash-pay option will be available. Flu shots are available to children at regularly scheduled appointments.
Three types of flu shots are available this season:
Fluzone Quadrivalent, which is available to persons aged 6 months and older, protects against influenza A subtype and influenza type B viruses.
High-dose vaccines for seniors aged 65 and older.
Flublok Quadrivalent, which is recommended for adults aged 18 and older, protects against influenza A subtype and influenza type B viruses. The vaccine does not use eggs, antibiotics, or live influenza virus.
Patients covered under Medicaid, as well as those under 18, who need a flu shot should make an appointment with their primary care provider.
For more information about the flu shot clinics, call Kayleigh Eslinger, vaccine coordinator, at 217-466-4729.
