Horizon Health will offer a Basic Life Support course from noon to 4 p.m. April 19 at the Jasper Street Annex, 15323 U.S. 150, Paris.
This course trains participants to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compression, deliver appropriate ventilation and provide early use of an automated external defibrillator (AED).
The course is for healthcare professionals and other personnel who need to know how to perform CPR and other basic cardiovascular life support skills, in a wide variety of in-facility and prehospital settings.
Cost is $25. Register at MyHorizonHealth.org/Classes. For more information, email srobison@myhorizonhealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.