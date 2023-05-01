Dialysis patients will get a warm welcome when they visit the Horizon Health Dialysis Center.
A new blanket warmer is available to patients, thanks to a $5,000 donation by the Paris Community Hospital Volunteers.
The PCH Volunteers support a variety of local healthcare initiatives, like the blanket warmer, with sales from the hospital gift shop. “The blanket warmer was an identified project for us back in October 2022,” said Peg Raley, PCH Volunteers president.
The blanket warmer is about the size of a mini refrigerator. It holds up to 40 blankets, heating them to more than 100 degrees. The blanket warmer is in addition to the heated treatment chairs already available at the Dialysis Center.
“Dialysis patients get really cold,” said Tabby Donnelly, RN, Dialysis Center director. A typical dialysis treatment lasts 3.5 to 4 hours. The treatment process causes chills for most patients.
The Dialysis Center earned accreditation March 1 from the National Dialysis Accreditation Commission for meeting its high standards for care. Horizon Health is now awaiting final Medicare/Medicaid documentation before the center can officially start caring for patients.
For more information, visit MyHorizonHealth.org/Dialysis or call 217-466-4435.
