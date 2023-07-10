Throughout July, students can get a sports physical at Horizon Health and half of the cost will be donated to the booster club of their choice.
These promotional sports physicals will be available at Horizon Health clinics in Chrisman, Oakland, as well as the EZ Care walk-in clinics in Paris and Marshall, and Sycamore Pain & Wellness in Terre Haute.
The cost of a sports physical is $25. All forms of payment are accepted. Insurance will not be billed. For each physical performed, half the fee ($12.50) will be donated back to the booster club of the athlete’s choice. The designation will be done at the time of check-in.
Sports physicals are required annually for student athletes. The visit consists of a physical exam assessing their readiness for athletics. Sports physicals do not take the place of school physicals and no immunizations are provided.
Students under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
To schedule a sports physical, call the Chrisman Clinic at 217-269-2394, the Oakland Clinic at 217-346-2353, or Sycamore Pain & Wellness at 812-877-3310. No appointment is necessary at EZ Care locations. EZ Care hours are the following: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and weekends, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
School physicals
With the first day of school just around the corner, now is the perfect time to schedule a child annual wellness exam. School physicals do fulfill the sports physical requirements (meaning a child would not need both).
Children entering early childhood, kindergarten, 6th grade, and 9th grade require an annual/school physical to ensure they are up to date on vaccines to protect against serious diseases.
School physicals are available at Horizon Health primary care clinics in Paris (217-466-8411), Chrisman (217-269-2394), and Oakland (217-346-2353). Insurance will be billed. Call the clinic of your choice to schedule an appointment.
