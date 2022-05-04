Horizon Health will offer a basics course on a few life-saving techniques.
A Heartsaver CPR/AED class will be offered noon to 3 p.m. May 17 at the Jasper Street Annex in Paris, Ill.
The non-healthcare provider course is for the community and teaches basic CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator, which is used in cases of life threatening cardiac events.
Participants will receive a certificate of completion following the class. An official American Heart Association CPR/AED certification card is available for $25.
To register for the class, visit MyHorizonHealth.org/Classes. For more information, contact Sean Robison at srobison@myhorizonhealth.org.
