Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois, has announced it is offering curbside services. Also, many clinic visits and lab services will be available outside the facility.
These services are in addition to telemedicine appointments that have been adopted by clinic providers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we work toward finding our new normal, we continue to evaluate the needs of our patients,” clinic director Lacey Stults said in a news release. “We want to ensure we’re making ourselves available for all our patients who need care, and we understand some people are not comfortable going through the screening process required to enter the building.”
The outpatient lab, as well as the Paris Clinic are still open for in-person visits.
Curbside options and telemedicine are meant to supplement the traditional processes, rather than replace them. “Everyone is welcome to come in,” said Dave Galbreath, laboratory manager.
Clinic Visits
Clinic visits are available by calling 217-465-8411. When scheduling, the provider’s office will work with patients to to determine which type of visit is appropriate.
In person: For traditional, in-person visits to the clinic, all patients must enter through the screening tent on the ER side of the building. Well visits are available from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day. Sick visits are scheduled from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The Respiratory Care Clinic remains open for patients exhibiting symptoms of flu, COVID-19, or other respiratory illness.
Telemedicine: Patients opting to participate in telemedicine can see their providers from their homes. The appointment will be scheduled in advance. The app that will be used for the visit must be downloaded prior to the appointment. At the designated appointment time, the patient will click a link from an email and the visit will begin. Patients will need a smartphone, tablet or computer with video capabilities and internet access.
Clinic curbside: Patients who are scheduled for a curbside appointment will enter the Paris campus on the clinic side and use one of the three designated parking spots in the handicap section of the clinic lot. Signing will direct the patient to call the clinic to make staff aware of the patient's arrival and location, similar to pick-up processes at grocery stores. Registration will be completed over the phone. When completed, the patient's provider’s team will be notified the patient is ready to be seen. Providers will be wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and meet patients at their vehicles. If the provider orders lab work, the patient will be directed to the curbside lab area. In cases of inclement weather, patients may be contacted to reschedule.
Lab Services
In-person: Traditional, in-person visits to the clinic — the outpatient lab remains open as usual. Patients coming in for lab work must enter through the screening tent on the ER side of the building. Lab hours are Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon.
Lab curbside: Patients choosing to utilize the lab’s curbside services should make an appointment by calling 217-466-4574. This service is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for patients age 10 and older. When arriving for the visit, patients will enter the Paris campus on the clinic side and pull into one of the three designated parking spots in the handicap section closest to that entrance. Signing will direct the patient to call, making staff aware of your arrival and location. In cases of inclement weather, patients may be contacted to reschedule.
Rehabilitation Services are also offering telemedicine services. To learn more about their processes, call 217-466-4244.
For more information, visit Horizon Health on Facebook or at MyHorizonHealth.org/coronavirus.
