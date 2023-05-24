The Horizon Health Meals on Wheels program recently received its largest single contribution to date.
A $10,000 gift from First Farmers Bank & Trust through the Horizon Health Foundation is the bank’s third donation to the program in as many years, and its biggest so far, the organization said in a release.
“This is incredible and we are very grateful,” said Randi Bohannon, foundation executive director. “First Farmers Bank & Trust has been a leader in supporting the meals program.”
Tessa Hutson, First Farmers Bank & Trust branch manager in Paris, said its community support helps those who need it most.
Meals on Wheels provides fresh, affordable meals to homebound individuals. The meals are prepared by Horizon Health nutritional services staff and delivered by community volunteers.
The number of participants in the meals program has tripled since the start of the pandemic, with about half of them qualifying for financial assistance.
The organization said it is in need of more volunteers and donations. To learn more, visit www.myhorizonhealth.org/community-resources/meals-on-wheels/.
