Horizon Health at Paris, Illinois, has begun offering telemedicine visits for its EZ Care clinics in Paris and Marshall.
Telemedicine allows patients to participate in medical visits from the comfort of their own homes using a smartphone, tablet, or computer with video capabilities and internet access.
“As people continue to be conscious of social distancing, telemedicine visits are a good option for those who need same-day care for minor illnesses but prefer to remain at home,” said Carrie Cunningham, EZ Care clinic manager.
Patients can call EZ Care at 217-463-4340 to request a telemedicine visit. At the designatappointment time, the patient will click a link from an email and the visit will begin. Visits are conducted by EZ Care providers who are physically located at the Paris location.ed
Telemedicine visits utilize Zoom, an internet-based communication software that is available for all electronic devices. The free app can be downloaded to a smartphone or tablet from the App Store (Apple) or Google Play (Android). Desktop or laptop users access the Zoom website for their visit and no download is needed.
In-person, walk-in visits are still available at EZ Care in Paris and Marshall. The clinics treat minor illnesses and non-emergent conditions, such as ear, nose and throat infections, pink eye, rashes and lacerations. Patients are treated on a first-come, first-served basis, regardless of their reason for treatment or severity of the condition.
For more information about telemedicine for EZ Care visits, call 217-463-4340.
