Horizon Health has purchased the Verona Mall in Paris to allow for expansion of its services.
The mall is located on Jasper Street (15323 U.S. 150). It most recently housed a Dollar General store and Senior Care, a service of Horizon Health, which have since left the property.
Horizon in a news release said it has not determined which services will be in the Verona Mall, but the acquisition addresses a need as Horizon Health runs out of space on its main campus.
“Acquiring this property makes sense for us,” said Oliver Smith, Horizon president and CEO. “Its close proximity, along with the additional space it provides, is important as we continue to experience growth.”
The Verona Mall is located within a quarter mile of Horizon Health. It was built in 2001, and consists of 12,800 square feet on 3.49 acres of land.
Senior Care opened in the mall in January 2010. Senior Care moved earlier this year to the new Life Center on the Horizon Health campus. The Life Center also houses the Human Resources Center of Clark and Edgar Counties.
