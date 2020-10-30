Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois, has announced changes it the COVID-19 testing it offers.
Beginning Monday, COVID curbside testing will no longer be offered. COVID testing will continue to be available at all Horizon Health clinics, including EZ Care.
“There are several reasons for this change, not the least of which is weather, said Lacey Stults, Horizon Health clinic director.
Other reasons for the change include campus construction and the need to address patient healthcare conditions beyond COVID.
COVID testing is available at all Horizon Health clinics via an office visit. An appointment is required prior to arrival, except for EZ Care locations.
For general COVID questions, call the Horizon Health COVID resource line at 217-466-4833.
Cost of testing is billed to your insurance. Horizon Health is not a government-funded testing site. Turnaround time for results depends on testing volumes and the type of test appropriate for your circumstances. Note that a negative test result does not lift the need to quarantine if you have been contacted by the Public Health Department.
Free COVID testing: Horizon Health does not provide free, government-funded COVID testing. For a list of government-funded, free test locations, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website.
All positive results are reported to the Public Health Department as required, including rapid tests.
“Our response to the COVID pandemic is ever-changing,” said Ollie Smith, Horizon Health president and CEO. “No one could have predicted that we would be operating in this way for so long. We’re proud of our response to this pandemic thus-far, and will continue to adapt as needed.”
