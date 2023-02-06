Horizon Health recently announced the addition of a primary care clinic at its Sycamore Pain & Wellness location in Terre Haute.
According to a press release, the new clinic will add to Sycamore's existing services, which include pain management, behavioral health, weight management and bone health and wellness.
The new primary care clinic is located inside the Sycamore Pain & Wellness building at 1378 S. State Road 46 on Terre Haute’s eastside. Joy Whitt, family nurse practitioner, joins Sycamore as the clinic’s primary care provider.
“Since we established a presence in Terre Haute, it’s been brought to our attention that a need exists for more primary care services in the area,” said Ollie Smith, Horizon Health president & CEO, in the release.
Whitt has 20 years of nursing experience, which includes 10 years as a nurse practitioner. She sees patients age five and older with a focus on preventative care.
To make an appointment, call the Sycamore Pain & Wellness clinic at (812) 877-3310, or visit MyHorizonHealth.org.
