As Terre Haute returns to school, 18 local children with autism are entering the classroom for the first time.
The children recently celebrated their school-readiness graduation from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers after achieving milestones in communication, social and life skills, according to a Hopebridge news release.
The Terre Haute children join a total of 286 Hopebridge graduates across Indiana.
The graduating children will be transitioning from interdisciplinary therapy programs, which may include applied behavior analysis (ABA therapy), occupational therapy and/or speech therapy.
Children moving on from Hopebridge are attending developmental preschools, pre-kindergarten (pre-K) classes, kindergarten and older grade levels in elementary school.
Some are entering school for the first time, whereas others are headed back to the classroom now that they have received the extra care, attention and support they needed to build their skills.
To learn more about how Hopebridge, visit hopebridge.com/school-readiness.
