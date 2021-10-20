Solarize East Central Indiana will host a Zoom meeting to inform residents and business owners on how the federal tax credit of 26% has been extended through 2021 and 2022 for installing solar panels on houses, farm structures and places of business.
The virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 is sponsored by the grassroots community group affiliated with Solarize Indiana.
There is no charge to attend the 30-minute presentation, followed by an hour for questions and answers.
Prior registration is required. The link for registration can be found at https://www.facebook.com/solarizeECI or by sending an email request to Carolyn Vann, cvann@bsu.edu, or John Vann, jvann@bsu.edu.
For more details, contact Carolyn Vann at cvann@bsu.edu.
