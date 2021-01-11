Hoosiers experiencing issues registering for COVID-19 vaccine

The first few days of COVID-19 vaccination registration for those who meet new eligibility requirements saw delays and technical issues due to the mass amount of people trying to register.
Marni Lemons, deputy director of communications for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, said the system may be experiencing an overload as more and more Hoosiers become aware of their eligibility.
The FSSA asks that people be understanding and patient as they work through these issues.
Phase 1B of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s vaccination plan opened Friday, allowing those 80 and older to schedule an appointment at a vaccination site in their counties. This group represents about 4% of Indiana’s population.
Phase 1A is still open for healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and first responders who have not received their first dose of the vaccine.
Dr. Kris Box, Indiana Department of Health commissioner, in a statement said her department is “gratified by the high interest in vaccine registration” and “encourages everyone to be patient.”
“We anticipated these scenarios on the first day and have a system in place to address them as quickly as possible,” Box said.
As of Jan. 6, Indiana received 350,000 doses, with 56,000 doses being split amongst CVS and Walgreens to be administered at long-term care facilities.
According to the Indiana COVID-19 dashboard on Jan. 11, 193,653 Hoosiers have received their first dose and 23,606 have been fully vaccinated.
Sydney Byerly is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
