Indiana cases of COVID-19 rose to 2,159 on Tuesday, and deaths attributable to the coronavirus were at 49. Those numbers represent an increase of 373 cases and 14 deaths from Monday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
A total of 13,733 Hoosiers had been tested.
Locally, Vigo County experienced its second death attributable to COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, Vigo County had seven confirmed cases of coronavirus, with those consisting of five active cases and the two deaths, according to the county health department. While the state of Indiana had listed an eighth case in Vigo County, Health Department Administrator Joni Wise on Tuesday afternoon said the eighth person referenced is no longer a local resident.
Also on Tuesday, Sullivan County reported its third confirmed case of COVID-19 infection. Clay county remained at one case, as did Vermillion County. Parke County had no confirmed cases.
Illinois as of Tuesday afternoon had reported a total 5,994 cases of COVID-19 infection and 99 deaths, up 937 cases and 64 deaths from the previous day, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. A total of 35,225 people had been tested.
In the Wabash Valley, Edgar County, Illinois, had reported no cases, while Clark and Crawford counties each remained at one confirmed case.
