As COVID-19 infections continued to surge locally and throughout Indiana, the Vigo County Health Department on Thursday released guidance for people who have tested positive or who have been in contact with someone who has.

The department said a guidance statement was necessary because due to the large number of cases it cannot continue to contact trace everyone. Instead, it must prioritize cases based on age and risk factors.

The cases Vigo Health do not contact will be handled by the state contact tracers. Every positive case will be contacted by either Vigo County Health Department or the Indiana State Department of Health but there is a delay, the Vigo County department said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Anyone positive or who has been in contact with a positive is asked to follow these points of guidance.

For people with a positive test result:

• If you have received notification from a testing site that your results are positive, you are to quarantine. The quarantine period is 10 days from symptoms.

• If you have no symptoms, quarantine for 10 days from the day you tested. Your infectious timeframe is 48 hours prior to symptoms — if you were asymptomatic 48 hours prior to testing.

• If you know you exposed people during your infectious time, you should notify them they need to quarantine.

For close contacts:

For COVID-19, you are considered a close contact of a positive if:

• You were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more;

• You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19;

• You had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them);

• You shared eating or drinking utensils;

• Someone with COVID-19 sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you.

Quarantine guidelines for close contacts is the same as for people who have tested positive.

Updated numbers

On Thursday, Vigo County added 188 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 5,273, according to the daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health. Vigo did not report any additional deaths, maintaining its total of 69.

Clay County added 51 cases for a total of 958. Parke County added 32 cases for a total of 475. Vermillion County added 29 cases for a total of 506. Sullivan County added 26 cases for a total of 759.

The ISDH today announced 7,420 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 275,503 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 4,889 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 59 from the previous day. Another 254 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To view the state’s COVID-19 dashboard visit: www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm

SMWC offers rapid tests to students

At Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, the school offered free rapid-result COVID tests to its students on Thursday and will do so again today as the students prepare to head home.

SMWC nursing students were trained to administer the BinaxNOW tests. Christine Delnat, director of the bachelor’s in nursing, said having students give the test was a valuable learning experience for them.

“It’s an opportunity for the students to provide a service to our community,” she said. “They helped to set up the clinic, and also learned about the organization of the clinic which allowed them to be involved at all levels.”

The Indiana Department of Health and the Independent Colleges of Indiana supplied the tests.

“We are pleased to be able to offer free rapid COVID tests to the students before leaving for the break,” Janet Clark, vice president of student and academic affairs, said in a news release, adding the college was grateful to both organizations.

SMWC students will take a week for fall break before taking finals virtually. Students are set to return to campus in-person for the spring semester beginning Jan. 11. The college will continue its current protocols of wearing masks, physical distancing and sanitizing common areas.