Music played, balloons dropped and Hoosier Prairie Elementary students cheered ecstatically as they learned what “house” they will be part of next school year.
Student Lincoln Grossman did “the worm” dance on the floor, while members of the House of Reveur (dreamers) held hands as they danced in a circle during the house unveiling ceremony. Others students formed a conga line.
The “house system,” aimed at strengthening a positive school climate, is based on the Ron Clark Academy program.
On Thursday, energy levels soared in the Hoosier Prairie cafeteria.
“It fills my heart with so much joy,” said Jennifer Nickel, school principal and animated master of ceremonies during the festivities. “They are so, so excited.”
After a balloon drop, students randomly selected and popped a balloon and received a bracelet corresponding to their “house,” which carried such names as Protos (house of success), Altruismo (house of givers), and Amistad (house of friendship).
Each “house” has students across classes and grades that they may not normally have a chance to interact with.
Fourth grader Kaydence Hargrave was excited to learn she will be in Nukumori, the house of kindness.
“My mom always told me that I’m such a kind and special person and to know I’m in the house of kindness makes me really happy,” she said.
She believes that belonging to the Nukumori house will encourage others to want to be kind, she said.
Fourth grader Maverick Kleptz will belong to the house of success. Students are excited about the program because “they get to meet new people and it’s fun,” he said.
Jodi Fish, a third-grade teacher, said the program will provide incentive for students to work as a team. They will individually earn points for positive behaviors that might include showing respect, being kind and putting forth effort in school work.
They also are earning points for their team, and the various houses are in friendly competition to be the “top house,” she said.
Children can be “head of household” if they earn the most points in their house; a kindergartner could even be head of household for awhile.
Fish believes that among the benefits to the school, “It will bring unity, for sure. Even though we are separate houses, together we are encouraging each other.”
Nickel, school principal, attended the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia in October for professional development; she received a Vigo County Education Foundation grant to do so as well as assistance from the PTO.
Hoosier Prairie is implementing the house system “as a way to build community, to build relationships, have peer modeling and leadership … there are so many opportunities with this program,” Nickel said.
The house teams will meet weekly and monthly and come up with chants and cheers. “We’ll really encourage positive behavior,” she said.
An app also is available with the program, which can be used to award points; some local donors will help fund it.
Parents can sign up for the app and learn when their children earn points.
“It’s a great way to get parents and community involved. It’s a great way to get the kids leading and being part of a great big family, a house, and working together,” Nickel said.
At Hoosier Prairie, “We already have such a great culture here, and this will enhance it even more,” Nickel said.
