Hoosier kids ages 5-11 are eligible for a booster dose

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers ages 5-11 are eligible for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine following authorization this week from the U.S. FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Indiana Department of Health is advising vaccine providers that they can begin administering boosters of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children in this age group whose last dose was administered at least five months ago. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently authorized for children ages 5-11.
Booster doses have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of the virus.
To find a vaccine location, go to www.ourshot.in.gov or call Indiana 211 (866-211-9966) for assistance. Any site that administers pediatric doses can administer a pediatric booster dose. Most sites accept walk-ins.
