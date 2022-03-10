Hoosier experiences Ukraine situation first hand

Basketball has given Lebanon graduate Kristen Spolyar a chance to see the world playing the game she loves.
But more recently, it also had her in the middle of an ongoing international conflict, as she was playing for Budivelnyk in the Ukrainian Women’s Basketball SuperLeague.
Spolyar is out of Ukraine and safe from the dangers, but it has been a strange month for her as the tensions escalated.
“It’s been a chaotic time,” Spolyar said from Germany. “It’s a situation that has really been escalating for the past two or three months. We were seeing the media in the United States that Russia is going to invade, but we were still playing like everything was normal. We would ask our club if we were safe, or if we needed to leave, and they were telling us that this was normal and that it was getting blown out of proportion.”
Spolyar said originally the club wasn’t going to release her and the other Americans from the team.
But after President Joe Biden issued a statement in early February saying all Americans should get out of the Ukraine within 48 hours, Spolyar made the decision to leave Kyiv, where her team was based.
“I texted my agent and basically said that it was time to get out, and I didn’t care if they released me, my safety came first,” Spolyar said. “He agreed with me. I played in one final game, and then me and my roommate — who is the other American on the team — told the girls we were leaving and that we may come back, but we weren’t sure. They were upset, but I think they understood.”
Even at that point a few weeks ago, the possibility of a full-scale invasion seemed unlikely to Ukrainians.
Spolyar went to Germany for a week and stayed with a former teammate, but got a call from her coach asking her if she would come back for the Ukraine Cup Final on Feb. 20. After talking it over with her family and tensions seemingly dying down for a little bit, she returned to play in the final, which Budivelnyk won 103-64.
“It was a great feeling,” Spolyar said. “A couple of our captains have been playing in Ukraine their entire lives and are 35 years old and never won the Cup. To help them win that cup and experience that was the best feeling. With everything going on outside of basketball, to be able to hone in and separate that — it was a great accomplishment.”
Spolyar flew in, played in the championship game Feb. 20, then flew out that night. Three days later Russia invaded.
Spolyar said she has been in contact with her teammates, nearly all of whom Ukrainian, over the last couple of days and has listened to their stories of how they are trying to stay safe.
“It’s terrible; to see them go through this, it’s heart wrenching,” she said. “I know these people and have created those relationships with them. Obviously everyone sees it, and you see them offering their prayers, but to personally know people directly there, it magnifies it. We have a group chat with the team, and that has intensified things because you are hearing their panic. They are trying to find bomb shelters or ways out of the city, but the traffic is so bad that it is hard to leave. A few of my teammates decided to stay at home and are just hoping and praying nothing happens, and the other half are in bomb shelters. It’s just really scary listening to them and how they are just trying to find safety.”
Spolyar said she hopes people realize that Ukraine and its people are innocent in this situation.
And hopes it also opens people’s eyes that this could happen anywhere.
“The most important thing to note is that the Ukrainian people never asked for war,” Spolyar said. “They are not the aggressors in this situation and they are innocent people who didn’t deserve this.”
Before the war, Spolyar was really enjoying her time in the Ukrainian capital. She said Kyiv is a fantastic city and the people are all really welcoming.
“I had an amazing experience in Kyiv,” Spolyar said. “I love the city and it has everything you need. The people were amazing. They are very proud — proud to be Ukrainian and everything they have accomplished. My teammates were all great, and overall they were just great people. About half my teammates didn’t speak English, so you have to connect with them on a different level and we still built great relationships.”
Things were going well on the basketball side of things as well for Spolyar. In their first season ever, Budivelnyk was second in the league with 20-4 record. Spolyar was second in the league in averaging 21.6 points, and led the league in steals. She averaged 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
This was Spolyar’s second professional season after spending last year with Geneve Elite Basket in Switzerland.
Spolyar, who graduated third all-time in IHSAA history with 2,882 points and then went on to score 1,544 points at Butler, said her game has grown a lot as a professional.
“My basketball IQ has definitely grown,” Spolyar said. “It is a quicker pace at this level, so you have to think at a rapid play and play a few possessions ahead. The big thing has been getting my body healthy. I had some knee injuries in college, but last year I felt really good and I am just going to continue to better my body.”
Playing professional basketball was something Spolyar had always dreamed of. But as she experiences it, it has become rewarding in ways she may not have expected.
“It’s been an amazing opportunity for me to travel the world and see Europe while doing something I love,” Spolyar said. “It’s very rewarding, because I get to experience so many different cultures and so many different people. It definitely broadens your horizons and I have been fortunate to see that first hand because of basketball.”
Spolyar has been working out when she can in Germany, but is also using the time to recuperate from the season so far.
Spolyar, who was planning a trip home soon, said that while the ending may have been abrupt, she hopes to one day return to Ukraine, whether it be playing basketball or just visiting.
“I definitely loved my time in Ukraine, I have a positive outlook on it all still,” Spolyar said. “If the opportunity presents itself, I would definitely love to go back and connect with all the people I have made relationships with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.