Hoosier Energy's board and the North American Lineman Training Center have have established the Daniel L. Schuckman Memorial Scholarship and W. Eugene Roberts Memorial Scholarship in honor of the two longtime directors.
Roberts, was the Orange County rural electric membership cooperative director to Hoosier Energy, and Schuckman, was the former Western Indiana rural electric membership cooperative director to Hoosier Energy. They represented a combined 35 years of dedicated service.
“Those who knew both men know they served with honor and distinction, helping others, and improving life not only in their own communities, but far beyond,” Donna Walker, president and CEO of Hoosier Energy, said in a news release. “Creating these scholarships in partnership with the NALTC allows us to pay tribute to Eugene and Dan, and their years of unwavering service, by assisting future generations of transmission and distribution line workers.”
NALTC will select scholarship recipients annually based upon criteria provided by Hoosier Energy. The scholarships, totaling $5,000 per student, will cover the cost of housing, tools, equipment and first aid/CPR certification for two enrolled students at the NALTC.
The annual scholarships will be rotated among eligible students throughout the service territories of Hoosier Energy’s 18-member distribution cooperatives in south-central Indiana and southeastern Illinois. Preference will be given to qualifying students with a demonstrated need for financial assistance.
