Hoosier Energy and Indiana State University have partnered to create a certificate program aimed at retraining Hoosier Energy employees to pursue jobs in the electric transmission and distribution field.
The Emerging Energy Technology certificate, designed to be completed in one year, will benefit Hoosier Energy employees affected by the company's recent announcement that it will close the coal-fired Merom Generating Station in 2023.
The program will be housed in ISU's College of Technology, within its electronics and computer engineering technology department.
Consisting of six online courses and a hands-on lab, the program is designed to teach fundamental skills in electric transmission metering, protection systems, and field communications. Those are areas in which skilled workers are reportedly in high demand throughout the utility industry, according to an ISU news release.
The undergraduate, work-based certificate program will prepare Hoosier Energy employees in the areas of renewable energy and for more opportunities in the future. It is also suitable for other energy companies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.