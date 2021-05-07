Hoosier Energy, through the Hoosier Energy Endowment Fund, has contributed $33,334 to the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, leveraging another $66,668 through Lilly Endowment Inc.
Hoosier Energy gave the funds through the Sullivan County Community Foundation, which results in a $100,000 endowment benefit to Sullivan County through Lilly's Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow program. The contribution established the Hoosier Energy Endowment Fund in Sullivan County.
“Hoosier Energy has always been extremely supportive of the local nonprofit community, including the Community Foundation,” said Beth Tevlin, Executive Director of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
“We are grateful and excited they chose to partner with us to provide charitable support for the Sullivan County community in perpetuity. It is thanks to their generosity that the Community Foundation has now met the $500,000 challenge grant set forth by Lilly Endowment’s GIFT initiative," Tevlin said.
In October 2018, Lilly Endowment announced the statewide challenge grant totaling $66.9 million to community foundations. The $2-for-$1 match included a focus on building community endowments that are unrestricted and have the greatest flexibility to respond to local opportunities within the communities.
Lilly Endowment’s match ranged in amounts from $500,000 to $4 million, depending on the population of the county.
“We have a deeply-rooted history of community involvement in Sullivan County and are grateful to be able to support the area, its residents and businesses through the establishment of the Hoosier Energy Endowment Fund for Sullivan County,” said Donna Walker, Hoosier Energy President & CEO.
“Concern for community is one of the seven core cooperative principles that guides Hoosier Energy," Walker said. "Thanks to the generous support of Lilly Endowment and partnership with the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, Hoosier Energy has the unique opportunity to make a difference today and for future generations in Sullivan County as well.”
Founded in 1949, Hoosier Energy is a generation and transmission cooperative (G&T) with headquarters in Bloomington, Indiana. The G&T provides electric power and services to 18 electric distribution cooperatives in central and southern Indiana and southeastern Illinois.
Collectively, the 18 members serve nearly 710,000 consumers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.