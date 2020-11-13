Travel over the Thanksgiving holiday is projected to drop 10 percent nationwide over last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Gordon Rowe of Hoosier AAA.
"That is the biggest one-year drop in travel for Thanksgiving since the Great Recession in 2008," Rowe said.
Rowe said AAA Travel mid-October models expected up to 50 million Americans would travel, down from 55 million in 2019.
"However, given we have some newer restrictions and more cautious approaches to holiday travel with COVID-19, that number could be lower," Rower said.
Along with CDC guidance, AAA reminds travelers to stay up-to-date with the latest local and state travel restrictions including testing requirements and quarantine orders.
"Also, make sure you plan ahead," Rowe said. He suggests calling ahead to hotels or car rental agencies to ensure they are open and learn about any local restrictions in place.
Air travel is projected to be nearly half this year, with 2.4 million air travelers forecast to travel this Thanksgiving, down from 4.58 million last year, which marks a 47.5 percent drop, according to AAA.
"We are expecting more car travel, as the primary mode of transportation to be more vehicle related versus planes or buses, due to the pandemic," Rowe said.
This year, AAA is forecasting 47.8 million travelers will use automobiles, which is a 4.3 percent drop from the 49.9 million who traveled by automobile in 2019.
Travel by buses, trains or cruises is expected to decline 76 percent, to about 353,000 travelers, down from 1.5 million last year.
