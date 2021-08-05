Honoring the fallen: Mundell keeping vets history alive in downtown Terre Haute

Downtown Terre Haute is becoming home to another mural, this one honoring the fallen veterans of Vigo County, as well as veterans from surrounding counties.
“The intent is to pay respects to the fallen soldiers,” said Brian Mundell owner of the Veteran’s Memorial Museum of Terre Haute, 1129 Wabash Ave.
“My goal is to have names on there that have passed, not just from Vigo County, but surrounding counties as well. I don’t think there are too many places that have that,” he said of a [memorial honoring fallen soldiers from several different counties.ocal artist Becky Hochhalter has started the piece and expects her part of the work will be finished by early next week, depending on the weather. Then, once Mundell receives the panels with the names of fallen soldiers, it will be complete.
Nine years ago, Mundell opened the museum to further pursue his passion of military history and memorabilia.
He began collecting items in 2004 after a trip to France, and his basement soon began to overflow with the history, so he decided to move his growing collection into a space that would honor local veterans.
“I have a lot of personal things like uniforms, pictures, helmets and many things that belonged to the soldiers,” Mundell said. “I have some German, Japanese and Vietnamese things. I try to identify everything to the veteran that it belonged to. I also try to get a picture of the veteran, so that people walking through can put a face to that person.”
Mundell is always looking to check out military memorabilia items from World War I to the present day.
“There’s so much stuff out there in people’s closets, attics, basements and garages,” he said. “It’s amazing how many things have came through the door that have been donated by the people from around here.”
The museum is always looking for volunteers and is open every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment.
Visitors who wish to make an appointment can call 812-208-1396.
