Two dresses displayed at the “Eva Kor from Auschwitz to Indiana” exhibit tell a profoundly different story, taking visitors from the horror of a child facing a Nazi death camp to the joy of a Hoosier tradition that celebrated her inspirational life.
One is a reproduction of the scarlet red dresses Kor and twin sister Miriam wore as 10-year-olds at the Auschwitz selection platform; the other is the long, blue formal dress she wore to the Indy 500 Festival Snakepit Ball when she was named the parade’s grand marshal in 2017.
When visitors see the scarlet dresses and realize how young Eva and Miriam Mozes were when they arrived at Auschwitz, “It really affects them,” said Daniel T. Shockley, creative director for exhibitions and audience experience at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, where the exhibit is now being shown.
At that selection platform, the twins were separated from their parents, Alexander and Jaffa, and sisters Edit and Aliz, who were killed in the gas chambers. The twins were used for experimentation under the direction of Dr. Josef Mengele.
The exhibit honors Kor, a Holocaust and Auschwitz survivor remembered for her message of hope, forgiveness and the power of the human spirit.
The exhibit, which extends through January 2024, chronicles Kor’s life from her childhood in Romania, through the Holocaust, post World War II, her years of activism and her inspiration as an ambassador of forgiveness.
The exhibit has many audiovisual materials; hands-on interactives; photos; information panels; graphics; correspondence; articles and artifacts.
It includes an interactive experience in which visitors can take a virtual reality tour of Auschwitz with her. It has materials from the WFYI-Ted Green Films’ documentary based on Eva’s life, “Eva: A-7063.”
In addition, the USC Shoah Foundation’s Dimensions in Testimony allows visitors to converse with Eva via a hologram-like projection. Guests can hear her personal testimony and ask questions that are of interest to them — learning more about her story in her own words. It is on loan from the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center.
“Her story is amazing,” Shockley said.
Shockley didn’t know much about Kor when work on the project began a few years ago. Over time, he was struck by her drive and force and the inability or unwillingness to take the word no for an answer.”
Kor “did extraordinary things with her life, but she was an ordinary person. I believe an important part of her message to us is that no matter who we are or where we come from, we can do extraordinary things, too,” he said.
Kor survived the Holocaust, eventually forgave her tormentors and then inspired people around the world to find healing through forgiveness. She also believed everyone has the power and responsibility to make this world a better place.
‘Mom and dad would be very happy’
Alex Kor, Eva’s son, has visited the exhibit five times now, and each time, he sees something he hadn’t seen before. He and sister Rina donated some of the artifacts.
“It’s just amazing, all the detail here in such a relatively small location. ... I’d encourage everyone to come here,” Alex Kor said Thursday.
As he takes another tour of the exhibit, he points to family pictures that bring back happy memories, including one of the family of four — Eva, father Mickey, Alex and Rina — riding bicycles together.
Alex points to his favorite item in the exhibit, a menorah, or candelabra. Every Friday night when he was younger his mom would light the candles for Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath.
“To me, that represents my youth and my innocence,” he said. The menorah “is very symbolic of how my mom and my dad wanted to raise us.”
The family was not religious “but our parents wanted us to know and never forget that at the end of the day, we were Jewish,” he said.
Further along in the tour, he asked his mom some questions at the Dimensions in Testimony hologram.
“Who is your favorite child?” he asked, mischievously. His mom answered, “I have no comment on that.”
He also asked his mom her favorite song, and she sang it: The Impossible Dream.
Other questions asked by him and Shockley took a more serious tone, including why she believed other survivors do not want to forgive the Nazis.
In another part of the exhibit, Alex pointed to a photo of his mom leading a group on a “liberation walk” at Auschwitz, something she did each time she took a group to visit the concentration camp. The group walked between fences of barbed wire, similar to Eva Kor’s own liberation in January 1945.
“She found it very symbolic,” he said.
He also pointed to the letters of forgiveness his mom wrote to her parents and would read at Auschwitz each year. She had been angry at them for not protecting her from harm; they had an opportunity to leave Romania in 1939.
Reflecting on the exhibit’s overall impact, Alex Kor said, “My mom and dad would be very happy.”
A son’s hope
After his mom’s death July 4, 2019, “I wanted to have a highly visible location to continue to tell her story here in central Indiana,” Alex Kor said. “This obviously allows me that opportunity — to continue to tell her story and hopefully continue to do her work and to give her life more meaning to people even after she’s no longer here.
“I hope her legacy will continue to live in the hearts and minds and souls of children throughout the world and in particular here in Indiana,” he said.
Alex Kor hopes that people are inspired by his mom’s story, not saddened.
“I hope when they leave here, they don’t cry, they are not sad,” he said. “I’d like to have every person to leave here with one positive they can take back to their family, to their classroom, to their friends, to try to make the world a better place.”
Hoosier residents are “very lucky” in that they have two places to learn more about the Holocaust — the Indiana Historical Society and History Center and the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute, which his mom founded.
The Indianapolis exhibit offers interactive opportunities, including “reflection points,” intended to “plant seeds” among visitors and get them thinking and talking about how they can make a difference, Shockley said.
One reflection point asks, “What does forgiveness mean to you?” Another states, “Eva ended many of her speeches by asking people to commit to do one thing to make the world a better place. What will you do to make the world a better place?”
An interactive screen also invites people to write what they will do to make the world a better place.
“This exhibit, just like Eva’s whole story, isn’t meant to be left in one place. It’s meant to go out in the world with you,” Shockley said.
Eva Kor’s story helps people remember the horrific past of the Holocaust and connect it to today so that it is not repeated, he said.
Unfortunately, many instances of genocide have occurred since the end of World War II. Shockley hopes the exhibit opens people’s eyes and reminds them, “If we don’t all individually act, these things happen over and over again.”
Visitors
Among visitors to the exhibit Thursday were Jon and Shannon Cliff of Minnesota, who were in Indianapolis for a health care convention.
“I am highly impressed,” Shannon Cliff said. “I’ve not seen anything like that,” being able to ask a hologram questions and receive answers.
Shannon Cliff had heard of Eva Kor and saw a documentary. “It’s really interesting to be able to ask her questions. ... She’s an incredible soul.”
Also moved by the exhibit was Bruno Aurnhammer, a fourth-year medical student at Marian University, who is originally from Germany. He was shadowing Alex Kor, who is a podiatrist.
“I have some connection to what this exhibit is about,” Aurnhammer said.
His brother, who is disabled, lives in a community in Germany that has a memorial dedicated to many individuals who were carted off and euthanized by the Nazis; the individuals had disabilities.
Aurnhammer is moved by how Eva Kor “overcame adversity and devoted her life to making change and making this world better for other people, something I try to do as well,” he said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue
