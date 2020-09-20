A vigil was held on Sunday evening to celebrate the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The gathering of around 50 people lit candles and spoke about the impact Ginsburg had on America and the legal system outside of the Federal Courthouse on Ohio Street.
Honoring a legend
