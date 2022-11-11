The Wall of Honor, a Plexiglass mural listing the names of 1,133 fallen veterans from Vigo and its seven surrounding counties, was dedicated in a Veterans Day ceremony Friday at the Veterans Memorial Museum of Terre Haute.
“I had that big wall out there that basically was a big ugly wall, and [Becky Hochhalter] approached me with the idea,” museum owner Brian Mundell said. “I told her I wanted a mural out there and she had the idea for the mural.”
Hochhalter said, “Coming up with the design for this mural was really about trying to find a balance of what this wall means — it’s a memorial — and trying to get something that was eye-catching for people as they were driving by that still honored what the wall is about.”
The 1,133 names represent Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Edgar, Clark and Sullivan county veterans who served in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. Assembling the list of names took hours and hours of research.
“You can’t just trust one website, you’ve got to go three or four of five websites to double check,” Mundell said. “Our main goal was to not leave anyone off, but you don’t want to misspell anyone’s names. It took a lot of research.” Martha Thiemann assisted Mundell with the research.
Veterans Day represented Mundell’s museum’s 10th anniversary.
“It’s kind of cool to think I’ve been here for 10 years; that’s gone extremely fast,” Mundell said. “It’s the biggest day for the museum to be open, obviously. I’ve met a lot of people here in the last 10 years.” He added that he was grateful for all who had donated items that are now on display in the museum.
Mayor Duke Bennett spoke at the ceremony, lauding Mundell’s mural for bringing the museum’s reverence outdoors for the public to behold. Also in attendance was State Sen. Jon Ford, State Rep. Tonya Pfaff and Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, who wore his Army jacket — he served as a Sergeant Major in Afghanistan.
Gordon Powell from Post 346 of the American Legion brought the Vigo County Honor Guard to honor the wall.
“The mural is representing the fallen soldiers that will be honored forever right here on this wall,” Powell said. “I still respect and believe in our fallen soldiers that lived and died for this United States of America. And that’s the best feeling I could have.”
The museum, at 1129 Wabash Ave., will be open with free admission from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.