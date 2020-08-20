The Honey Creek Township Trustee’s Office located at 6553 Carlisle, (Honey Creek Fire Department, Station 91), Terre Haute, will be closing to all face-to-face applications until further notice. This is due to concerns with COVID-19.
The office will continue to take applications for assistance. All applications will be done by phone, email and/or fax. The number to contact for assistance are 812-235-1012. Email requests to: hctownt@gmail.com.
Once an application is complete, it can be emailed, mailed or dropped off at HCFD Station 91.Masks are mandatory while at the firehouse.
Assistance for past due rent can also be gotten at IndianaHousingNow.org.
