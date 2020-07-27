Honey Creek Pointe changes hands

Sanders Capital Partners LLC, a Birmingham-based real estate acquisition and development firm, has acquired Honey Creek Pointe, a 7,871 square-foot neighborhood retail center along U.S. 41 South, the company announced Monday.
Honey Creek Pointe tenants includes ATI Physical Therapy, Sport Clips, Royal Nails, and Five Guys. It located near Panera Bread and Walmart South.
The $2.2 million acquisition from Thompson Thrift marks Sanders Capital Partners continued investment in Midwest retail assets and expansion into the Indiana market.
Sanders Capital Partners develops and acquires retail centers, office buildings, strategic land and light industrial properties primarily throughout the Southeastern and Midwestern United States.
“It is no secret that the landscape for retail assets during a pandemic has a unique set of challenges. Regardless, we are continuing to identify quality opportunities, like Honey Creek. There is no substitute for high-traffic locations with the right mix of durable tenants, like we see here,” Jackson Stewart, executive vice president and general counsel for SCP, said in a statement.
“We have a front row view of retail in the Amazon/COVID-19 economy through our Southeast and Midwest portfolios and we are seeing the inherent resilience of certain asset types and tenant mixes. We are keen to see even more exposure to such assets with our future acquisitions, especially in Indiana,” Stewart added.
Thompson Thrift built Honey Creek Pointe in 2016.
