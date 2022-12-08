Two new firefighting vehicles are now in service for the Honey Creek Fire Department.
A new $641,000 fire engine and a new $411,600 tanker went into active service recently.
Both new vehicles are painted in the department’s signature florescent green color, with a blue and white stripe for better visibility.
“We replaced a 1985 tanker with this new tanker. And on the engine, we have placed this new engine in Station No. 91,” said Fire Chief Tom High.
One current engine will go to Station 94, and an older engine will go to the training division, he added.
Honey Creek has 32 full-time firefighters and 20 volunteer firefighters. In all, the department has 16 vehicles. High said the new firefighting vehicles were purchased through the Honey Creek Fire Protection District and expects to have the equipment paid off within six years.
“Our replacement schedule is on a 20-year cycle. The last engine we got was in 2009 and the 2002 engine is now 20 years old,” High said.
“The tanker that is being replaced was a lot older than 20 years, but those vehicles are well maintained and do not respond near as much as engines do, as engines go on medical calls, vehicle fires, vehicle accidents and brush fires. It is pretty much our work horse, whereas tankers respond to brush fires and structure fires,” High said.
The tanker arrived in October and the engine/pumper arrived in November, but had to be outfitted and have equipment mounted, then have three shifts of firefighters trained, High said.
“We have increased our gallonage on the tanker. We went from 1,500 gallons to 2,000 gallons. We also went from a 400-gallon-per-minute pump to a 1,000-gallon-per-minute pump on the tanker,” High said.
The new engine has a safer driving crew cab with airbags and is upgraded with liners to keep the crew cab cleaner, for less long-term exposure to any chemicals. The engine also has a 1,500 gallon-per-minute pump, carrying 1,000 gallons of water, High said.
High said it took about three years to get the new firefighting vehicles.
“That was due to COVID-19. The fire district got a debt relief fund and once that was OK’d, we started a process of bidding it,” High said.
The vehicles were manufactured by Spartan Emergency Response, a subsidiary of REV Group.
The Honey Creek Fire Department has four stations. Station 91 is located on South Carlisle Street adjacent to Honey Creek Middle School. Station 92 is at 12th and East Springhill. Station 93 is located at Dallas Road near the Vigo County Industrial Park and Station 94 is located at East Feree Drive and South Fagin Street, near Idle Creek subdivision.
