Homicide trial underway in east side shooting

Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a Terre Haute man charged with murder and aggravated battery in a Nov. 8, 2019, shooting death on the city’s east side.
Durend Martez Randall, 38, also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement in connection with the events at 64 Heritage Drive.
Police became aware of a shooting after a man with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg arrived at Terre Haute Regional Hospital accompanied by a woman shortly after 5 a.m. Nov. 8.
The jury heard testimony from police officers who went to the scene and to Regional.
The woman told police she found the injured man in the area of Ninth and Oak streets. However, police went to that area to investigate and found no evidence of a shooting. The woman later said the shooting occurred at her home on Heritage Drive.
She told police the gunman was still at the house, and another shooting victim was inside, along with three small children.
Special response team officers entered the house a few hours later, locating one dead male, who was later identified as 26-year-old Evan Pershing.
Police also found another man, Randall, lying on a bed in another room. Randall struggled with police as they attempted to place him in handcuffs, Detective Lance Sanders testified. Officers found a handgun in Randall’s possession.
After Randall was in custody, the SWAT team located three small children in another room. They were taken out of the house through a bedroom window so they did not see or pass by Randall or Pershing, Sanders said.
Eric Frey is prosecuting the case for the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.
Kristin Sczerbick and Jim Organ are representing Randall.
