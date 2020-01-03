Homicide defendant held over without bond

A Terre Haute man facing a homicide charge will return to Vigo Superior Court 5 next week.
Justin Charles Gasaway, 32, made his first appearance in court Friday where Judge Kim Jackson found probable cause for his arrest in the death of Bryan J. Owen, 61.
Gasaway was booked on a preliminary charge of murder. Jackson ordered Gasaway to be held without bond and ordered formal charges be filed by Wednesday.
Gasaway was arrested by police investigating the stabbing death of Owen, a homeless man who was found at the 233 S. 9th St. residence Gasaway shared with his mother.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police responded to the house Jan. 1 on a reported cardiac arrest.
Gasaway told police Owen had been on his porch at least 20 minutes prior to police arriving, and that another person had tried to perform CPR on Owen before paramedic arrived. Gasaway told police Owen had been found sleeping on the porch on multiple occasions.
Owen was pronounced dead at a local hospital, where doctors found a stab wound in his back between the spine and left shoulder blade, police said.
A witness at the scene said before police were called, he had seen Gasaway striking Owen multiple times with his fists and kicking him.
Another person told police Gasaway was known to carry a knife and had threatened people with the knife on another occasion.
Police reported finding a knife stuck into a cardboard box inside the house, and preliminary chemical tests on the knife showed a positive test for human blood on the blade.
Gasaway has multiple criminal cases pending in Division 5 court, leading to the assignment of the case to that court.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
