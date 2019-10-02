Homicide charge filed after man beaten with bat dies

A formal murder charge has been filed in the case of a Terre Haute man accused of beating another man with an aluminum baseball bat.
Nathan Walker Epple, 26, has been charged with felony murder in the death of Jeffrey S. Cottrell as the homicide was committed during a robbery, court records say.
Epple also faces a charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from a Sept. 27 incident in which Cottrell told police he was beaten on the head with the bat. He also told police his cell phone, five knives and a bag were taken by a young man from Cottrell’s home on 14th Street.
Cottrell was able to go to the city police station to report the incident before he was taken to Union Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Cottrell’s condition declined, and he died Sunday.
Epple appeared Wednesday in Vigo Superior Court 5, where Judge Michael Rader set an initial hearing for Monday.
Epple was arrested late Tuesday on preliminary charges of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and resisting law enforcement. He is being held in the Vigo County Jail without bail.
An autopsy determined Cottrell’s death to be due to blunt force trauma by homicide.
On Tuesday, police learned Epple was possibly in the area of North Fruitridge Avenue. Epple was seen by police walking near Markle and Fruitridge avenues, and when approached by police, he ran and attempted to hide near a garage on Park Avenue.
When Epple was taken into custody, he was using a cell phone that police later learned belonged to Cottrell, police said.
Epple was arrested on a warrant issued in the homicide. He also has several criminal cases pending in Vigo county courts.
Epple was also wanted on a warrant from Vigo Superior Court 5 on charges of robbery and theft. Those charges stem from a November 2017 crime spree in the Terre Town neighborhood when Epple allegedly entered multiple homes during the daytime and robbed a convenience store.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
