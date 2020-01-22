Homeless numbers appear to be ticking upward

Shivering and sifting through a pile of gloves to find a pair that fit, Juliette Johnson stopped briefly at the shelter house in Gilbert Park on Wednesday morning.
“I was staying with an abusive boyfriend so I'd have somewhere to stay,” Johnson said as she talked about being homeless during the Point in Time count, a nationwide count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people taken on a single date in January.
Her friend, 22-year-old Joseph Smith, said he had been “bouncing place to place” for a while and has been homeless in the past.
“The job situation,” Smith said was the main barrier to his getting and keeping housing.
Johnson has struggled with mental health issues, and she said she is in the process of being evaluated for disability assistance.
Johnson and Smith were among the dozens of people interviewed by volunteers on the street, at shelters, at pantries, public library libraries, health clinics and soup kitchens as part of the annual count.
Despite the cold Wednesday, the turnout of people to be counted was higher than expected as of midday, said Kellie Fuller, homeless outreach coordinator at Hamilton Center and who also serves on the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley.
Fuller estimated about a 2% increase from last year in the local homeless census, which has been the trend in recent years.
Fuller worked with Danielle Elkins of Bethany House and Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns to get supplies distributed to various locations Wednesday.
At the city transit station, five people were waiting at 7 a.m. to voluntarily fill out the homeless survey and receive items such as hygiene kits and warmer clothing, Fuller said.
Kearns, who has personally distributed items such as tents, bicycles, duffel bags and sleeping bags to homeless individuals for the past few years, said he is pleased that more local organizations and faith groups are actively helping the homeless with food distributions and other services. He said he was also impressed by the many volunteers who were helping Wednesday.
Fuller agreed.
“We're seeing the good positive things come out of this, such as Manna From Seven doing their food for the weekend, more laundry services, free haircuts,” Fuller said.
Others are putting out hats and coats for people to take.
Rapid rehousing through Reach Services is helping people get stabilized so they won't fall into chronic homelessness.
More groups are also offering financial assistance such as fuel and hotel nights to travelers who become stranded.
Fuller and Kearns also planned to search known and reported homeless encampments later in the day to find anyone who did not visit the Point in Time locations in the parks, bus station, soup kitchens or public library.
“I think eventually we will see more benefits to identifying people in our community who are at risk,” Fuller said.
At Fairbanks Park, volunteers from St. Stephen's Episcopal Church gave out winter coats, boots, hats and gloves, as well as lunch bags.
Statistics from the 2019 Point in Time count showed 201 people were counted homeless in Vigo County. Of those 201 people, 62 were unsheltered, while another 139 were considered sheltered on that January 2019 date.
Susie Thompson of Reach Services said a new day center will be opened in March to assist homeless people who need a place to do laundry, receive mail, counseling, drug addiction services, healthcare, case management and other services.
Thompson said the effort has commitment from multiple agencies who can provide beneficial services to people experiencing or on the brink of homelessness.
"The homeless are often villainized, and they shouldn't be," Thompson said. "We're just so excited because we think this day center is long overdue."
Reach Services already owns several rental houses and apartments for people with special needs and for veterans, so one of those houses will be remodeled into the day center. The location will be announced closer to the opening date, she said.
"We feel this is the next transition for the continuum of services in Vigo County," Thompson said.
Other agencies interested in providing services at the new location can contact Reach Services at 812-232-6305.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
