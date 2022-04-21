At a ceremony at the courthouse plaza on Thursday evening on what Mayor Duke Bennett proclaimed Homeless Memorial Day, the names of 11 people in the area who had died while homeless were remembered and honored.
“This is a way for us to recognize and remember people in our homeless community who have passed away in the past year,” said Brendan Kearns, who is co-chair with Danielle Elkins of the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley.
“A lot of homeless people when they pass, they’re alone, and they don’t get the opportunities a lot of us do to get a farewell celebration or a funeral, so this is a way to recognize them,” he said.
Kearns added, “Homeless people are people like us, who things may not have been going that well for.”
Bennett added, “We try to remember the lives of homeless folks here in our community and, really, anywhere. It’s just a sad situation, one, that they don’t have a home, and then, two, we lose some of them because of the environment, lack of access to health care, all those things. We pause for a moment to honor the ones that we’ve lost.
“It’s real and we want to do as much as we can to get people under a roof every night,” Bennett continued.
The life expectancy of the average American is 79 years; for a homeless person, it diminishes to 48 years.
“We’ll see people die from substance-abuse issues, but then people just get sick, too, and if they don’t have access to care, that is a problem,” Kearns said. “Mental health care seems to be the biggest challenge right now. Homeless people get lost in the system and don’t have access to the help that most of us have.”
Among those in attendance at the Vigo County Courthouse ceremony was Harold Summers, who has been homeless for 32 years and knows a couple of people who have died without a shelter to call their own.
Summers said he “couldn’t get work because of a disability — I can’t get work, and I can’t get on disability because disability keeps turning me down.”
Yet he perseveres. “I’ve toughed it out,” he said. “Do or die, so I’ve just toughed it out.”
A woman who had been homeless for two years shared her story during the ceremony. Fadania — who asked her last name not be used — recalled learning how to shower in the woods and a host of other hardships and indignities.
“I would have slit my wrist in the woods and died,” she said, tears in her eyes. Instead, she proclaimed, “Hamilton Center saved me.”
John Burk, the director of veterans services at Reach Services, announced that preparations for a facility that will serve the homeless is underway.
This was the second such memorial ceremony, and it is to become an annual tradition. The first was in 2019.
The ceremony began with a hymn performed by the Farrington Grove Chorale.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
