Homeless man faces rape, domestic battery charges

A homeless man faces two counts of rape and two counts of domestic battery following a weekend incident at a campsite near the west bank of the Wabash River.
John Davis, 48, was arrested Sunday after a woman ran to a residence in Dresser to ask for help, police said.
Vigo County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area and took the woman to Union Hospital for treatment and an interview. Police also secured the campsite under the river bridge.
Several other homeless people told police they heard a woman "pleading and screaming for help" during the night.
The woman told police she had known Davis since April and had been staying with him at the campsite although though she has a residence in Terre Haute.
The woman said she was arguing with Davis about his use of methamphetamine when Davis struck her in the face and the top of her head. She also said Davis held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.
Police located Davis after he entered a church in Dresser during Sunday morning services and was seen "pacing back and forth looking out the windows."
Davis appeared in Vigo Superior Court 6 on Thursday and has another hearing on Sept. 9. He is being held in the Vigo County Jail with bail set at $50,000, cash only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.