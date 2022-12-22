A man has died as the result of hypothermia in Paris, Illinois, according to the Edgar County Coroner's office.
The man has been identified as George W. Heath, 61, according to Scott Barrett, county coroner.
At 6:35 a.m. Wednesday, 911 dispatchers were notified by a caller who stated that he had found a friend who had been staying with him unresponsive.
Paris police and Horizon Health Ambulance responded to the call on North Austin Street. Once on scene, they determined it was necessary to summon the coroner. Heath was pronounced dead at the scene.
Upon investigation, it was determined that Heath was homeless. The owner of the residence had offered to allow him to stay at his house while they tried to find him a place to live.
Heath refused to stay inside the house, according to a coroner's office Facebook post. As another option, the homeowner allowed him to stay in the detached garage. Heath had set up a tent inside the unfinished garage and was using a small electric space heater.
Temperatures during the night had dropped into the low 20’s.
