Homeless day center opens in Terre Haute

Several years in the works, a much anticipated day center for the homeless is now a reality in Terre Haute.
The Pathways Day Center, operated by Reach Services, had a ribbon cutting Thursday at its new 4,500 square-foot facility, located at 504 S. 15th St.
Pathways will serve as a hub for services and programs aimed at encouraging self-sufficiency among homeless and at-risk populations in the Wabash Valley.
The homeless will be able to take showers, get mail, do laundry and use computers. They will have access to resources for housing, employment, agency referrals and education.
“We are finally making this happen,” said Susie Thompson, executive director of Reach Services. “We have dreamed about this for several years. … We feel like we are finally at a point where doors can open.”
She credited many community partners for their role in making the day center for the homeless a reality.
Pathways will provide laundry facilities and a training room, and it will help with job placement. “But the biggest thing we’ll do, I think, is build self esteem to make a difference with people one-on-one,” she said just prior to the ribbon-cutting.
The facility also has bedrooms, and it will serve as a heating and cooling center in extreme weather conditions.
Community partners and social service agencies will offer services there, and five case managers will work with the homeless and at-risk on self sufficiency and employment.
“We’ll have a food pantry here,” Thompson said. “It’s a one-stop shop. We’re excited about that.”
She added, “We know that homelessness in our city is a problem.”
During the program — attended by many partners, supporters and contributors who made it possible — Thompson said, “We did it,” which was met by loud applause. “I never thought this day would come.”
She thanked those whose contributions and efforts helped open the doors, including Mayor Duke Bennett and the city for providing $415,000 in federal COVID relief dollars.
Other funding sources include $20,000 from Vigo County commissioners and $40,000 from grants and other donations, according to Travis Phillips, Reach Services operations director.
Thompson named many organizations that have provided grants and donations and others that will provide services at the facility.
“To all of you who have made this day possible, I cannot thank you enough,” she said.
Mayor Bennett also spoke. “There’s been a lot of dreams and ideas and thoughts over the years about how we can make it better for the homeless in our community, and just to see all these partners here and funding sources is amazing,” he said.
The facility housing the program needed a new life, “and now we’re giving it one. We have a place to direct people to. I think it’s going to be a huge benefit to the community,” Bennett said.
Brendan Kearns, Wabash Valley Homeless Coalition co-chair and a county commissioner, said after the ribbon-cutting, “This is a big step in moving forward to take care of our homeless people in need.”
Most homeless individuals want help, but they don’t have an address. They don’t have a place to go for communications or to meet with people that are providing resources.
“This helps get them the boost they need to hopefully get them out of their homelessness phase,” Kearns said.
One person especially grateful for the new facility is Harold Summers, who has been homeless for many years. “It makes me feel special that they’ve opened up something like this for us,” he said.
He’s looking forward to using the computers, showers and laundry facilities. Before, if his clothes were dirty, he just threw them away and got more at Goodwill; Reach Services also “has helped me quite a bit,” he said.
He credited Reach Services case manager Alexis Moore for her assistance. “She’s done a lot for me,” he said.
Moore is happy to see Pathways opening its doors for the homeless. “I get so excited they’ll have a safe place to be during the day,” she said.
Being able to use laundry facilities “is such a big thing” for those who are homeless, she said.
Summers is staying temporarily at a motel and will soon be living in permanent housing, Moore said. “It’s been a long time coming.”
Said Thompson of the momentous day, “We believe today is Day 1 of a lot of things that are going to happen.”
Pathways hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be closed today through Monday but re-opens on Tuesday.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
