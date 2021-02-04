Homeless Council to offer shelter next week

With extreme cold temperatures forecast for next week, the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley will be offering the homeless shelter from the cold.

The effort is slated for the week of Feb. 8 with shelter at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 215 N. 7th St.. The church is to be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., serving an evening meal and breakfast, when temperatures hit zero or below.

The church can accommodate 20 people, said Brendan Kearns, co-chair of the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley Region 7 and a Vigo County commissioner.

"The goal is to house any homeless during extreme temperatures. Some of our homeless have the resources they need to be safe during extreme cold," Kearns said.

"It is part of our white flag program and is similar to what we had [in the winter of 2019] for a polar vortex," he said. "It is based on a temperature of zero or below," Kearns said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Kearns said church will have cots and sleeping materials and food. The homeless council predicts it will house its maximum of 20 people on the first day it is open.

"If we hit capacity at St. Stephen's, we do have an alternative location that we will engage as needed," Kearns said.

If a person needs assistance, they can call Reach Services at 812-232-6305.

Kearns said he would provide transportation to the warming center, using a county community corrections van. Kearns said that can include homeless from neighboring counties of Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan and Vermillion.

"We have a grant through Reach Services to do this," Kearns said.

The lows for most of the week of Feb. 8 are currently forecast at 5 degrees to 2 degrees below, with highs from 19 to11 degrees, according to The Weather Channel.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.