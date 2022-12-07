Jessica, Jace and Scarlett Branz will be home for the holidays this Christmas — literally in their very own home.
Through Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity, Jessica Branz, 34, is a first-time home-buyer and finalized the purchase Wednesday.
“The security of something being mine is amazing,” she said just prior to a Habitat dedication and housewarming event. “I never really thought I’d be able to afford to buy a home on my own. I feel very fortunate.”
Jace, 16, and Scarlett, 13 also are excited about their new home. “I really like it. It’s way better than what we have right now,” Jace said. “It’s much bigger here. … It’s going to be really nice.”
Scarlett agreed. “It’s wonderful,” she said. She especially likes all the outlets in her bedroom. “I have a lot of stuff that needs to be plugged in,” she said.
Jace and Scarlett will be joined by another sibling soon, as Jessica is expecting a baby.
While that prevented her from doing sweat equity labor on her new home, she’ll assist with rehabbing another home, right next door.
Through Habitat, Branz has a zero percent interest mortgage. “You are just buying the house for the price of the house,” she said.
Those attending the event at 2248 Chase St. included partners, volunteers, neighbors and the public.
The three-bedroom home rehabilitation was made possible through the financial support of The Hometown Savings Bank, which also sent employee work crews out to roll up their sleeves and work onsite.
“We hope this family has many wonderful memories for years to come,” said Kent Stultz, Hometown Savings chief financial officer.
During the dedication, Stultz told the Branz family, “Today, we congratulate you and welcome you to your new home as you truly celebrate being home for the holidays.”
Chuck Norman, Wabash Valley Habitat board president, said home ownership is the American Dream, and Habitat makes it affordable for families such as the Branz family with zero interest mortgages.
Habitat has 22 homes in a four-block area of Branz’ new neighborhood. “The neighborhood has been lifted up,” Norman said. “This is the north end on the rise.”
During the last 30 years, Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity has built 73 houses in the Wabash Valley, the result of cooperation between government, private sponsors, institutions, businesses, volunteers and hard-working families, officials say.
Branz, who has rented up to this point, noted that “affordable housing is not so affordable in the Valley anymore.”
When a friend sent her information on the Habitat application process, she applied, “and here we are,” she said.
The family even has a fenced back yard.
Move-in starts Friday and they hope to be settled in this weekend.
Christmas will be extra special this year.
“It’s a Christmas miracle,” she said.
