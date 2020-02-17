Home again: A year after loss to fire, couple rebuilds and returns

Just over a year ago, a raging fire and related smoke and heat damage destroyed the southern Vigo County home and most possessions of Sherri and Lee Armstrong, forever changing their lives.
Standing in their front yard on Jan. 31, 2019, they helplessly watched their home go up in flames, although volunteer fire departments valiantly working in extreme cold that night, saving part of the structure and salvaging what items they could.
“I think I was in shock for several months,” Sherri said Monday. They had lived in the home for 40 years, raised two children there, renovated and built additions. The home was near Paint Mill Lake.
They had to decide whether to rebuild on site, which they did.
But for months, Sherri struggled and insisted that things would never be the same; they had lost videos of their children growing up and sentimental pictures, items that took precious memories with them.
Lee convinced her they had to move on. “You can’t change the past,” he said. They had to focus on the present, rebuild, and “hopefully the future will work out. And so far, it has.”
Exactly one year after that Jan. 31, 2019 inferno, which started in the garage, they moved back into its replacement, rebuilt from the ground up on the same footprint, with some modification.
“Our biggest concern was whether it would feel like home,” Sherri said. “It does. That’s the happy part. We still would go back to the old days and have our old house if we could. ... We’d do it in a heartbeat. But this is a nice replacement.”
They learned they were under-insured, and while insurance ultimately covered the structure, they had to use savings for contents and furniture. “People need to make sure they are covered for what they think they are covered,” she said.
They also suggest people have a plan in case a fire does happen. When their children were young, they practiced fire drills, but after the kids left, that stopped and they found they weren’t prepared when fire broke out.
In addition, Lee now has four smoke detectors in the attached garage as well as a fire extinguisher. Before the fire, “I wasn’t fond of smoke detectors in the garage because of false triggers,” he said. Also, whereas the prior garage wasn’t finished inside, the new one has drywall that would help contain a fire.
The couple worked with Aaron Mackey on the home’s design and Mark Clinkenbeard Construction.
A year after that devastating night, the Armstrongs are thanking the volunteer fire departments, especially the Pierson Township Fire Department, for their efforts. “I can’t say enough good about the firefighters,” Sherri said. “They got the fire out about halfway through the house,” but the rest of the structure had severe heat and smoke damage.
The volunteers spent about 5 1/2 hours fighting the fire, which at times had flames shooting 30 feet in the air. The weather was especially cold, with temperatures falling below zero.
Firefighters worked to salvage what they could of items that included photos and jewelry.
That night and the next day, friends and strangers, churches and the Pierson Lions Club, reached out to help the Armstrongs, whether with gloves, hats and blankets the night of the fire or gift cards to help them get back on their feet. The American Red Cross also went to the scene.
“That’s the neat thing about being in a small community ... they all came together for us,” Sherri said.
In a letter to the editor, the Armstrongs are giving special thanks to the Pierson firefighters.
“One year from the date of the fire, we moved back into our new home. Our lives have forever been changed. Because of their valiant efforts to protect us, we will forever be grateful. We thank them for being there for us throughout this journey.”
Sue Loughlin
