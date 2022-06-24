Friday morning's decision by the U.S. Supreme Court rejecting the idea of a woman's right to an abortion has prompted Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to call for the General Assembly to act on restricting abortion rights in the state when it meets in an already scheduled special session on July 6.
"The Supreme Court’s decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue," he said. "We’ll do that in short order in Indiana."
Holcomb added, "I have been clear in stating I am pro-life. We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do."
The High Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson, Miss., Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, the half-century-old ruling declaring that women have a constitutional right to control what goes on within their own bodies. The Court's conservative majority prevailed in the decision, 6-3.
In response to Holcomb's statement, Jane Henegar, Indiana Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union, fired back.
“The courts are letting anti-abortion politicians attack our fundamental rights, but they don’t get the final say — we do," she said. "The majority of Hoosiers agree that abortion should be safe and accessible, so let’s make our voices heard. The ACLU of Indiana will do everything in our power to block any ban in the courts, but we aren’t waiting to take additional action. Now is the time to let Indiana elected officials know that we will not stand by as they take away women’s rights. We are mobilizing people and urging Hoosiers to hold politicians accountable.”
Indiana Right to Life President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Fichter said his organization is looking to the Indiana General Assembly to take up state abortion laws in its upcoming special session.
In response to the court ruling today, Fichter, in a written statement, said: “This is a tremendous victory that can potentially save millions of innocent lives,” said Fichter. “Abortion decisions are now back in the hands of the people, to collectively commit that every life has value and pregnant mothers deserve our care and support in choosing life.”
Reactions from public officials poured in swiftly and were divided along party lines.
Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun released a statement reading, “After 50 years, the right to life has finally been returned to the people and their elected representatives. I’m excited to see the states take the lead to protect the unborn, and I look forward to crafting solutions that will defend the unborn and save lives.”
Todd Young, Indiana's other Republican senator, stated, “Today is a monumental day for the protection of life in America and a defining moment for our nation. Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided, and the Supreme Court has corrected a historic injustice. The American people will now have the opportunity, through their state elected officials, to decide our laws when it comes to protecting life and protecting women. It’s now time to work on solutions that affirm the right to life and support pregnant women and mothers.”
U.S. Republican Congressman Larry Bucshon of Indiana's 8th District that contains Terre Haute, said in a written statement, “All life is sacred. For more than 15 years this basic principle guided my actions as a physician and continues to mold my thinking as a lawmaker. The Supreme Court’s ruling today is an important step in a decades-long fight toward protecting all life and will return the decision to the states to best reflect the views of their people.”
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican, said in part, "This is a historic moment. With its action today, the U.S. Supreme Court at long last has acknowledged the gross injustice perpetrated by the court in 1973 through the tragic Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the nation.
"More than 63 million little ones have died at the hands of abortionists in the intervening 49 years since that act of judicial malpractice," Rokita continued. "Even as we mourn those lost lives, however, today we also rejoice that six justices on the current Supreme Court have acted wisely and courageously to correct one of the worst travesties in our nation’s history."
The Indiana Democratic Party issued a lengthy and emotional statement from Vice-Chair Myla Eldridge. It read, in part, “My heart breaks today, because with the U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion, a 50-year understanding and American-standard has been stripped away from women of all stripes, colors, and backgrounds. Generations of women for the first time will be forced to make dangerous decisions many of us thought we left in history books. And what horrifies me most, underprivileged women - especially Black and Brown Hoosiers in urban communities - will see their futures dashed or their lives be put at risk because the nation’s highest court backed a small minority over the large majority of Americans who want to keep living up to the foundations and freedoms of the United States."
Destiny Wells, the Democratic Party candidate for Indiana secretary of state, said the rolling back of women’s reproductive health protections is a disaster for Hoosiers, and should be a rallying cry for voters.
“Women dying is non-negotiable for me,” Wells said. “I’m a woman candidate. I need to make sure women are being represented at the ballot box. We don’t have a voting system in place that allows us to be truly represented. If we did, we wouldn't be talking about life-saving care being outlawed. A majority of Hoosiers oppose banning abortion.”
“Once you pull the thread of Roe v. Wade on the quilt of privacy rights, it all starts to unravel," she added. "You lose this blanket of privacy rights that affects people. It’s a 50-year precedent that opens the gate of going after other privacy rights. It has huge implications. It’s not just about women's reproductive freedom.”
Noting that state Republicans are likely to ban abortion soon in a special session despite polling suggesting overwhelming support for women's freedom, Eldridge said, "I ask Indiana Republicans today: Do they really want to pass a complete ban on abortion — including for cases of rape, incest, and protecting the life of the mother?"
Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth issued a lengthy response, saying in part, “I am outraged and horrified — this outcome is a nightmare that robs women of their right to make their own choices about their healthcare and their bodies, and it paves the way for a nationwide abortion ban that Republicans have been seeking for decades. Millions of American families — including my own — have relied on Roe v. Wade for almost 50 years, and 70% of Americans believe it should remain the law of the land."
As part of her closing comments, Duckworth said, “I refuse to let my daughters grow up in a world with fewer rights than I had. As Republicans continue their march toward a nationwide abortion ban, I will do everything in my power to ensure that Illinois remains a safe haven for all women seeking reproductive care.”
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Democratic Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said, “Today’s decision eliminates a federally protected constitutional right that has been the law for nearly half a century. As a result, millions of Americans are waking up in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents and grandparents. The bottom line: on critical, personal choices involving a woman’s right to make reproductive decisions about her own body, do you trust her or the government? The Supreme Court now says a woman’s right to privacy does not extend to the most personal, private choice she will ever face."
Durbin also announced that the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on July 12 that will examine a post-Roe America.
Illinois Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller called the decision "A joyous victory for Life! The end of Roe is the beginning of a new chapter, where we embrace a culture of life with a reverence for all of God's children. I applaud President Trump, who delivered on his promise of a Court that would honor the Constitution and our sacred right to life. Please join me in praying for all the unborn victims of Roe v. Wade and for the women who have been deceived by the cruel abortion industry. I look forward to always defending life during my time in Congress, and I will never stop using my voice to speak out on behalf of those who have no voice."
Planned Parenthood tweeted its response: “We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now — hurt, anger, confusion. Whatever you feel is OK. We’re here with you — and we’ll never stop fighting for you.”
Sonja Spoo, Director of Reproductive Rights Campaigns at gender-justice organization UltraViolet, said in part, “The day we have all feared has finally come. The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, and in doing so eliminated the Constitutional rights of women and pregnant people across the United States to access abortion."
Spoo continued, "This is only the beginning. Without Roe — the fundamental right to privacy does not exist. This means access to contraceptives, the ability to love whomever you want, regardless of gender or race, and the ability to marry and raise a family are all on the chopping block. This decision proves that the Supreme Court is broken, hijacked by radical right-wing extremists. Its legitimacy is unlikely to survive today’s decision."
Protests against the Court's decision were planned Friday in Bloomington and Charleston, Ill. A rally at the Indianapolis Statehouse is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
