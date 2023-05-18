Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Destination Development Corp. and the Indiana Department of Transportation gathered today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to unveil new IN Indiana interstate signage welcoming visitors, or welcoming Hoosiers home.
They also unveiled visual renderings of the new Clear Creek Welcome Center in Interstate 70 near Terre Haute.
IDDC oversaw the creation of IN Indiana to increase awareness and perception of Indiana as a place to visit, work and live.
"This statewide project is an effort made through both the IDDC and INDOT to display and amplify the Hoosier state's hospitality to our visitors," Holcomb said. "We are proud to begin this project in three key locations throughout the state, with the vision of all of Indiana's entryways featuring the IN Indiana logo as a welcome to the Hoosier state."
INDOT will install 19 interstate signs reading "More to Discover IN Indiana" by May 26, before the influx of visitors attending the Indy 500 — the world's single-largest sporting event. By the end of June, INDOT will install 57 more entry signs along non-interstate routes.
"These initiatives showcase the state's commitment to tourism and economic growth, highlighting the importance of providing an enhanced travel experience for our visitors," said IDDC Secretary and CEO Elaine Bedel. "We are thrilled to extend the reach of the IN Indiana campaign throughout the entire state. Tourists and residents will have a warm Indiana welcome whenever they cross our state borders."
INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith also announced updates at welcome centers across the state, including a new Clear Creek Welcome Center near Terre Haute.
With more than $32 million in renovations, the facility will undergo a complete reimagination and rebuild that will create a more welcoming and engaging first impression for east-bound travelers on I-70. The renovations will include a new main building that pays tribute to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the state’s rich auto racing history, improved restrooms, a children’s play area, dog park, walking path and additional truck parking.
"Clear Creek Welcome Center is one of the first stops for many visitors to Indiana," said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. "Our hope is that they feel welcomed and excited about their visit from the moment they arrive. The upgraded facility will create a more modern and inviting space with new amenities that showcase Indiana's hospitality and charm."
Construction is scheduled to begin this summer on the new welcome center. The facility is expected to open in 2025.
