Holcomb to speak at ISU luncheon supporting Habitat

Gov. Eric Holcomb will be the featured speaker Oct. 22 at a luncheon for Indiana State University’s third Habitat for Humanity home.
The luncheon, which starts at noon in Hulman Memorial Student Union on campus, will raise money for a home being built at 1511 S. 13½ St. in Terre Haute.
The groundbreaking was in August. Volunteers from ISU have been working to build the home for Dahlia Manalaysay and her daughters AJ and Ainsley. Dahlia is accruing time toward Habitat’s required 250 hours of “sweat equity” at the Wabash Valley Habitat ReStore.
The event is presented by ISU and The Michael Simmons Activity Endowment. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at Dede I.
Individual tickets are $75 each. Table sponsorships are $600. That includes a table of seven and the sponsor’s name and logo in the event program.
Contact Amy Roman at 812-237-9697 or amy.roman@indstate.edu. Registration is also available online at attend.com/habitatluncheon.
“We’re delighted to have Gov. Holcomb on campus, and we thank him for supporting our community service,” Deborah Curtis, Indiana State University president, said in a news release.
“It’s ingrained in our university’s culture to improve our community by engaging our students, faculty and staff in helping others. This project will also provide valuable hands-on experiences for our students in preparation for their professional careers in construction management and other fields.”
