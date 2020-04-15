Holcomb: Indiana's re-opening 'won’t be all at once'

Though Hoosiers don’t know yet when normalcy will return, Gov. Eric Holcomb and state leaders hinted at some thoughts about how the world might appear in those future days.
“If you look at it in terms of where we are right now, we’re still learning and will always be in the situation where we’re letting data drive our decisions,” Holcomb said. “But in terms of how we will reopen or re-engage … it’ll be a rolling reopen; it won’t be all at once.”
Holcomb said he communicated with governors in neighboring states and was considering measures such as limiting restaurant capacity when the stay-at-home order lifted. Supply levels, testing ability and workplace accommodations would have to be considered before returning to pre-pandemic levels, Holcomb said.
“Everything is on the table and especially in terms of when we start to reopen,” Holcomb said.
Some states have ramped up the hiring of contact tracers to analyze who may have been exposed to the disease, which state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box said needed to be done.
“As we go forward and want to open up more things and have more testing … we really, truly are going to need an army,” Box said, noting that mapping apps could assist in tracking down exposed Hoosiers. “We’re currently looking at all of those different options now.”
Trey Hollingsworth, the U.S. representative of the 9th District in Southern Indiana, came under fire Tuesday for saying that reopening the economy was the “lesser of two evils,” despite the death toll that health experts say would happen.
“I want us to get back to work as soon as it’s safe,” Holcomb said when asked about Hollingsworth’s comments. “We’ll do that when it’s safe to do that.”
Holcomb said that numbers would be analyzed by location to explore the possibility of opening up specific state regions, about which Box expressed cautious optimism following a possible downtick of cases in Southeastern Indiana.
“I hesitate to say this but I do think we may be seeing a flattening of that curve (there) … that may not be in every area but we’ve actually seen in the Southeast area a flattening in the number of hospitalized patients,” Box said. “I’m cautiously optimistic that everything we have done has made a tremendous difference.”
