Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction announced the state will partner with Overdose Lifeline, Inc. to expand access to the opioid reversal agent naloxone through the purchase of 24/7-access “NaloxBox” units.
“Making overdose response tools like naloxone readily available to any Hoosier who may encounter an individual suffering from an overdose is critical in addressing the drug epidemic,” Holcomb stated in a news release. “We’re committed to raising awareness about the need for bystanders to carry this lifesaving drug, which is why we’ve made it available via so many avenues, oftentimes at no cost to Hoosiers.”
Any business or community entity committed to helping Hoosiers at risk of opioid overdose is eligible to request a NaloxBox unit to install in an accessible and highly visible area. Community partners who receive a unit will be responsible for monitoring the NaloxBox location daily and requesting naloxone refills after use.
Naloxone, or Narcan, is a medication approved to reverse overdose by opioids. Naloxone is given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose. It blocks the toxic effects of the overdose and is often the difference between a patient living and dying.
A NaloxBox is a hard acrylic box mounted to an exterior wall that provides 24/7 access to naloxone and is an effective measure of addressing the increase of opioid overdoses in Indiana. Each unit contains six to eight doses of naloxone, instructions for use, and treatment referral cards.
Overdose Lifeline an Indiana nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals, families and communities affected by substance use disorder intends to purchase and place 215 NaloxBox units across the state, including at least one in every county.
Naloxone administration rates by emergency medical services have continued to climb statewide during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
“Our mission is to save lives from a disease that has devastated communities across our state,” said FSSA Secretary Jennifer Sullivan. “By normalizing access to this overdose reversal tool, we’re reducing the stigma often associated with opioid overdose.”
Businesses or community entities who wish to receive a NaloxBox should contact Justin Phillips, executive director of Overdose Lifeline, at justin@overdoselifeline.org.
First responders, families, caregivers, and other individuals who would like to receive a supply of naloxone can register at overdoselifeline.org/2020-indiana-naloxone-request.
