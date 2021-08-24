Hobnob Harvest Market invites shoppers to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Sept. 3 and 4 to browse vintage and antique items, handmade goods and home decor, candles and soaps, jewelry, and ready-to-wear clothing from mobile fashion boutiques.
Earlybird hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 3. The first-dibs shopping party will have a date night/girl’s night atmosphere with a chance to purchase one-of-a-kind items.
Admission is $10 per person; free, for ages 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased in advance on Facebook or hobnobmarket.com, or at the gate.
Sept. 4 is Market Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per person at the gate or free with a Friday night ticket/hand stamp.
There will be free live music both days as well as food available for purchase and cash bars by Sycamore Winery and Indy Beer Taps.
The fairgrounds is at 3901 S. U.S. 41. Hobnob will follow state and local health requirements for the event. All high-touch areas and restrooms will be sanitized frequently. Masks are not required at this time. Follow the Hobnob Harvest Market Event page on Facebook for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.