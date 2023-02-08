Rural King expansion among retail highlights

Robert Crippin cleans the area in front of the store front that will become the entrance to Rural King on Sept. 20 next to Hobby Lobby in the former Kmart building at 4651 U.S. 41.

 Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza

Hobby Lobby’s new location in the former Kmart building is scheduled to open Monday.

Store Manager Bryan Doepker has confirmed the arts and crafts store will open at the new site Monday.

The current Hobby Lobby is located at 4700 South U.S. 41, across the highway.

Hobby Lobby is using part of the former Kmart building, which had been vacant since 2016.

Rural King has said it will open a second site in the other part of the building.

According to Chris Switzer, Vigo County commissioner, construction for the second Rural King will be delayed and the opening has been pushed back to the first quarter of 2024.

The reasons, he said, are the ongoing material shortages and Rural King potentially making the second store a newer prototype store.

The former Kmart building has 166,314 square feet.

