The Vigo County History Museum is hosting a program on how to properly search genealogical and historical records.
"Introduction to the FamilySearch Website" seminar will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the museum auditorium on the third floor of the museum.
Dagny DaVillegas, a public services librarian at the Indiana State Library in Indianapolis, will discuss how to use the site to search for ancestors in other countries, how to use the online catalog, how to build a family tree and how to explore the research Wiki on the FamilySearch website.
Program admission is free to VCHM and Indiana State University OLLI members. Adult admission is $7 and senior admission is $6.
