The Vigo County History Center will host an event to celebrate Black History Month in February.

"The 75th Anniversary of the Desegregation of the Collegiate Basketball Tournament: A Terre Haute Story" will be presented by Crystal Reynolds at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 on the third floor of the history center. 

She will tell a brief history of Clarence Walker from Indiana State Teachers College, who became the first African American to play in a post-season basketball tournament in 1948.

Reynolds will also discuss her efforts to obtain a marker about the historic moment in Vigo County.

The program is included in the cost of admission, and free for members.

