The Vigo County History Center will host an event to celebrate Black History Month in February.
"The 75th Anniversary of the Desegregation of the Collegiate Basketball Tournament: A Terre Haute Story" will be presented by Crystal Reynolds at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 on the third floor of the history center.
She will tell a brief history of Clarence Walker from Indiana State Teachers College, who became the first African American to play in a post-season basketball tournament in 1948.
Reynolds will also discuss her efforts to obtain a marker about the historic moment in Vigo County.
The program is included in the cost of admission, and free for members.
